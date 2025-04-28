Suspended Officers: Misconduct in Helmet Drive Sparks Controversy
Two policemen in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were suspended after allegedly misbehaving with a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist during a helmet checking drive. A departmental inquiry was ordered following a complaint by Pawan Sharma, who claimed mistreatment, including being beaten at the police station.
- Country:
- India
Two policemen have been suspended in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following allegations of misconduct during a helmet checking drive. The incident involved Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activist Pawan Sharma, who reported the misbehavior.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma, head constable Jaishankar Chouhan and constable Ajay Baghel faced suspension after Sharma's complaint last Saturday in the Tilwara area.
The police teams conducting such checks are instructed to maintain proper conduct with citizens, as reiterated by the officials. Sharma alleged he was also beaten up at the police station after being taken there.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JNU's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Integrity: Faculty Dismissals Over Misconduct
BJYM Intensifies Protest Against Congress Leaders Amid National Herald Controversy
Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Against BJP Misconduct Allegations
Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Raises Voice Against On-Set Misconduct
Gensol Engineering Scandal: Stocks Plummet Amid Financial Misconduct Allegations