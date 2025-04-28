Suspended Officers: Misconduct in Helmet Drive Sparks Controversy

Two policemen have been suspended in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following allegations of misconduct during a helmet checking drive. The incident involved Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activist Pawan Sharma, who reported the misbehavior.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma, head constable Jaishankar Chouhan and constable Ajay Baghel faced suspension after Sharma's complaint last Saturday in the Tilwara area.

The police teams conducting such checks are instructed to maintain proper conduct with citizens, as reiterated by the officials. Sharma alleged he was also beaten up at the police station after being taken there.

