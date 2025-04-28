Left Menu

Bizarre Parcel: Businessman Receives Human Thumb in Ransom Scare

In Shahdara, a businessman received a strange parcel containing a prosthetic thumb, a smart watch, and a ransom letter demanding Rs 5 crore to aid people in Gaza. The plot, orchestrated by an acquaintance, was unveiled by police investigations, leading to multiple arrests.

Updated: 28-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:47 IST
A routine morning for a businessman in East Delhi's Shahdara took a bizarre turn when he received a parcel containing a human thumb. Or so it seemed. The thumb, later identified as prosthetic, was accompanied by a smartwatch and a ransom letter demanding Rs 5 crore to support Gaza amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

The parcel arrived on April 16 and prompted the businessman, Vikas Jain, to approach Jagatpuri Police Station. The letter warned of dire consequences if the ransom wasn't paid within 10 days. Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam said the note emphasized the worsening situation in Gaza, urging assistance from the businessman.

Investigations led to the arrest of Abhishek, who had known Jain for 30 years. With help from his niece, Abhishek orchestrated the plot, purchasing a prosthetic thumb and smartwatch online. Eventually, police apprehended Abhishek, his relative Sachin Jain, and the young girl involved, unraveling a case with no prior criminal records.

