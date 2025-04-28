Bizarre Parcel: Businessman Receives Human Thumb in Ransom Scare

A routine morning for a businessman in East Delhi's Shahdara took a bizarre turn when he received a parcel containing a human thumb. Or so it seemed. The thumb, later identified as prosthetic, was accompanied by a smartwatch and a ransom letter demanding Rs 5 crore to support Gaza amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

The parcel arrived on April 16 and prompted the businessman, Vikas Jain, to approach Jagatpuri Police Station. The letter warned of dire consequences if the ransom wasn't paid within 10 days. Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam said the note emphasized the worsening situation in Gaza, urging assistance from the businessman.

Investigations led to the arrest of Abhishek, who had known Jain for 30 years. With help from his niece, Abhishek orchestrated the plot, purchasing a prosthetic thumb and smartwatch online. Eventually, police apprehended Abhishek, his relative Sachin Jain, and the young girl involved, unraveling a case with no prior criminal records.

(With inputs from agencies.)