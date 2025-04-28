Heightened Surveillance on Pakistani Nationals in Gurugram After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Gurugram Police have ramped up surveillance on Pakistani citizens residing locally. This move comes as a preventative measure to maintain security and order.

An 85-year-old Pakistani woman visiting on a short-term tourist visa was recently sent back to Pakistan by the police. Her departure underscores the tense situation and cautious atmosphere prevailing in the region.

Currently, seven Pakistani nationals are under surveillance, pending long-term visa or citizenship application judgments by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Notably, the group includes three Pakistani Hindus who have lived in Gurugram for years. Meanwhile, the police are also ensuring the protection of 148 Kashmiri students in the area's educational institutions.

