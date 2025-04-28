Left Menu

Heightened Surveillance on Pakistani Nationals in Gurugram After Pahalgam Attack

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Gurugram Police have intensified monitoring of Pakistani citizens residing in the area. An 85-year-old Pakistani woman was sent back by police. Seven locals, including a woman married to a Gurugram man, are under watch, with their visa statuses pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:00 IST
Heightened Surveillance on Pakistani Nationals in Gurugram After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Gurugram Police have ramped up surveillance on Pakistani citizens residing locally. This move comes as a preventative measure to maintain security and order.

An 85-year-old Pakistani woman visiting on a short-term tourist visa was recently sent back to Pakistan by the police. Her departure underscores the tense situation and cautious atmosphere prevailing in the region.

Currently, seven Pakistani nationals are under surveillance, pending long-term visa or citizenship application judgments by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Notably, the group includes three Pakistani Hindus who have lived in Gurugram for years. Meanwhile, the police are also ensuring the protection of 148 Kashmiri students in the area's educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025