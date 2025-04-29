Lawyers At Odds: Alleged Rapists Manhandled Amidst Protests
A confrontation erupted at a district court when a group of advocates allegedly manhandled two individuals accused of raping three college girls in Bhopal. The accused, who concealed their identities, were being transported by police when the disturbance occurred, fueled by protests from enraged lawyers.
A volatile scene unfolded at the district court on Monday as advocates allegedly attacked two men accused of raping three college girls by concealing their identities. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the legal community.
As the accused were escorted away by police in a jeep, witnesses reported seeing infuriated lawyers striking the men while chanting nationalistic slogans, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' The altercation followed a protest led by the legal fraternity, reflecting heightened tensions among the advocates.
Senior advocate and State Bar Council co-chairman, Rajesh Vyas, emphasized that lawyers, particularly the younger cohort, are united in their anger. He warned that the protest will persist until measures are taken to prevent such occurrences while affirming that those involved will face repercussions. Police have registered a case under multiple legal provisions, spotlighting a complex and emotionally charged situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
