Crackdown on Illegal Religious Structures in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a crackdown on illegal religious structures, targeting over 20 sites across four districts, an official statement confirmed.

In Shravasti, 12 unrecognised madrassas were sealed, and a mosque partially built on government land was demolished. The district has so far taken action against 32 such madrassas, according to District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, in Maharajganj, authorities dismantled a structure near the India-Nepal border suspected to be a developing mazar and demolished another illegal madrassa built on land meant for a pond, District Magistrate Anunay Jha reported.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, officials removed a temporary mosque and are pursuing the demolition of an illegal Idgah constructed 80 years ago.

The drive extended to Bahraich, where seven unrecognized madrassas were targeted. Over the past four days, 91 encroachments have been cleared, said District Magistrate Monica Rani.

(With inputs from agencies.)