Russia's Air Defence Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Offensive
Russia's air defense units have successfully destroyed 91 Ukrainian drones, with significant activity in the Kursk region. This development follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Moscow had regained control over Kursk. The report, however, lacks details on damage and the total number of drones launched.
In a significant development, Russia's air defense units reported the successful destruction of 91 Ukrainian drones overnight. The bulk of this activity occurred over the Kursk region, according to the Russian defense ministry's statement on Tuesday.
Additional reports indicated that two drones were intercepted over the Moscow region, while others were targeted over Russia's western and southern areas, including the Crimean Peninsula. This news follows remarks by President Vladimir Putin, who highlighted the expulsion of Ukrainian forces from the strategic Kursk region, eight months after an incursion by Kyiv.
The defense ministry's statement was notably devoid of details regarding the damage from drone attacks and the total number of drones launched, offering only figures on those destroyed.
