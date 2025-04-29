Masked Assailant Injures Policeman in Midnight Shooting

A masked assailant targeted a policeman late Monday night in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, leaving the officer injured, officials reported.

The attack occurred just past midnight on the Jaitwara police station campus. Head Constable Prince Garg was in his barrack preparing for dinner when he heard a noise, stepped out, and was shot by the unidentified assailant, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta.

The wound was serious enough to transfer the officer to a medical college in Rewa for care, though his condition remains stable. Authorities have launched police parties to apprehend the at-large suspect, said City Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)