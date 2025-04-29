Poisoned Luncheon Ordeal: The Trial Captivating Australia

The trial against Erin Patterson, accused of murdering three elderly people via a poisonous mushroom meal, commenced in Australia on Tuesday. Additional attempted murder charges against her husband were dropped. In Leongatha, 135 kilometers from Melbourne, the shocking case has captivated the nation.

The victims reportedly fell ill after consuming a beef Wellington dish allegedly laced with toxic mushrooms during a lunch hosted by Patterson. The trial is being held at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in Morwell, where fifteen jurors have been selected. Opening arguments are slated for Wednesday.

The courtroom has limited media access, with many observing from an overflow room. The trial's high profile has drawn international attention, evidenced by a daily ABC podcast and an upcoming Stan documentary covering the gripping legal proceedings.

