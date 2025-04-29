Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Use of Pegasus Spyware: A Debate on Security Versus Privacy

The Supreme Court delved into the contentious issue of using Pegasus spyware, questioning its application for counter-terrorism. The apex court stressed protecting national security, while emphasizing individuals' privacy rights. A probe panel report is under review, with implications for privacy law and national cybersecurity discussed amidst privacy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:29 IST
Supreme Court Questions Use of Pegasus Spyware: A Debate on Security Versus Privacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to address the controversial deployment of Israeli spyware Pegasus, questioning its use against terrorists while probing potential privacy violations. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh suggested restricting public access to findings affecting national security and sovereignty.

The court is keen on balancing public safety with individual privacy rights. It highlighted privacy protections while pursuing answers regarding individual surveillance concerns. A report from a technical committee investigating these allegations is being scrutinized by the bench, leaving the public curious about its findings.

The Pegasus controversy arose in 2021, with allegations of tracking opposition figures, journalists, and activists, leading to a probe by top judicial authorities. Discussions now focus on transparency and government oversight concerning recognized malware usage detected across verified mobile numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

