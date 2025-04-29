Left Menu

After Pahalgam Attack: Deportation Amidst Diplomatic Strain

Following the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir authorities deported 59 Pakistani nationals to Punjab for repatriation. Notable among them was Shameema Akhtar, mother of Shaurya Chakra awardee Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, though she was allowed to stay. The deportees include militants' families living in India for decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have deported 59 Pakistani nationals to Punjab for repatriation, official sources confirmed.

Among those initially slated for deportation was Shameema Akhtar, the mother of Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a Shaurya Chakra awardee who laid down his life battling terrorists in May 2022. However, she was permitted to remain in India, as clarified by her family, with gratitude expressed towards Indian authorities.

This deportation operation is part of broader measures following heightened tensions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan. The deportees, mostly family members of former militants, reflect complex socio-political dynamics of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

