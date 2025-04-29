MNRE Hosts National Workshop to Empower MSMEs in Green Hydrogen Mission

In a significant move to strengthen India’s clean energy ambitions, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) organized a one-day National Workshop titled "Opportunities for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Green Hydrogen Supply Chain" on 29th April 2025 at New Delhi. The workshop aimed to explore the opportunities available to MSMEs and to discuss their pivotal role in shaping a robust green hydrogen ecosystem in the country.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from over 300 delegates, representing a wide array of stakeholders, including MSMEs, policymakers, technology providers, financial institutions, international agencies, and industry associations. The workshop marked a crucial step towards integrating India’s vibrant MSME sector into the emerging green hydrogen economy, thereby making the energy transition more inclusive and innovation-driven.

Inaugural Address: A Call for Innovation-Led Growth

Delivering the inaugural address, Shri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, emphasized the government’s steadfast commitment to fostering innovation-led growth. He underlined that MSMEs, with their agility and entrepreneurial spirit, would serve as the backbone of India's energy transition, providing localized, affordable, and scalable solutions.

He articulated the Mission’s vision of building a self-reliant green hydrogen ecosystem by 2030, highlighting that MSMEs will be central to realizing this goal through component manufacturing, decentralized production, operations and maintenance services, and innovation.

A major highlight of the event was the official launch of the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India (GHCI) by the Hon’ble Minister. The GHCI is a landmark initiative designed to certify green hydrogen production, ensuring transparency, traceability, and market credibility — vital elements for building trust among stakeholders and international partners.

MNRE’s Vision: Empowering MSMEs to Lead the Way

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE, presented key updates on the progress of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, stressing the need to build capacities, facilitate access to finance, and strengthen technology linkages. He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to providing the institutional and infrastructural support necessary for MSMEs to thrive in the new industrial landscape.

He called upon MSMEs to seize the opportunities emerging in the green hydrogen sector and to partner with research institutions, industries, and global stakeholders to drive India's leadership in clean energy technologies.

Technical Sessions: A Deep Dive into Key Opportunities

The workshop featured four dynamic technical sessions, each addressing a critical dimension of MSME participation in the green hydrogen sector:

1. Technology Collaboration for MSMEs

This session focused on R&D collaboration models, localization of critical components such as bipolar plates and electrolysers, and the role of academic and research institutions. Speakers emphasized the need for structured innovation ecosystems that can accelerate MSME participation.

2. Business Opportunities in the Green Hydrogen Supply Chain

Industry leaders and international experts discussed business models, market entry strategies, and integration of MSMEs into large-scale projects. The need for systematic engagement strategies, policy incentives, and capacity-building programs was highlighted to ensure MSMEs are well-positioned to contribute meaningfully.

3. Decentralized Hydrogen Production through Biomass

Recognizing India’s vast biomass potential, this session showcased thermochemical and biochemical pathways for converting biomass into hydrogen. Speakers presented use cases from rural industries, demonstrating how decentralized production models could not only meet local demand but also promote circular economy principles.

4. Catalyzing Investments in the Green Hydrogen Ecosystem

Financial institutions including the World Bank, IREDA, KfW, and IIFCL discussed mechanisms such as blended finance, de-risking frameworks, and the creation of green credit lines tailored to the needs of MSMEs. The role of innovative financial instruments in enabling MSME participation was strongly emphasized.

Key Takeaways and Way Forward

The workshop concluded with strong messages about the need for:

Standardized protocols and common platforms for joint innovation.

Formation of Green Hydrogen Clusters to enable MSMEs to pool resources and achieve economies of scale.

Clear demand signals and long-term policy stability to encourage private investments.

Expansion of manufacturing capabilities for key green hydrogen technologies like electrolysers and fuel cells.

Experts noted that India's strong manufacturing base, coupled with a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, positions it well to become a global hub for green hydrogen technologies.

National Green Hydrogen Mission: A Vision for 2030

The Government of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission is set to drive India's leadership in clean energy. The Mission’s key targets by 2030 include:

Development of Green Hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) per annum.

Creation of an associated renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW .

Generation of over ₹8 lakh crore (approx. USD 100 billion) in investments.

Creation of more than six lakh (600,000) jobs.

Reduction in fossil fuel imports worth over ₹1 lakh crore .

Abatement of nearly 50 MMT of annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Through a combination of policy support, technological innovation, financial facilitation, and industry partnerships, India is poised to emerge as a leading player in the global green hydrogen market, with MSMEs playing a central role.