Congo's Complex Evacuation Amid M23 Conflict

Hundreds of Congolese soldiers and police officers who sought refuge at the United Nations' base in Goma following the city's capture in January are being transferred to Kinshasa, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The now-unarmed personnel and their families will be escorted by the ICRC over several days, starting from the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission's site.

As reported by MONUSCO, approximately 1,400 individuals, mainly soldiers, have taken refuge at the Goma base since late January. The ICRC has emphasized the complexity and risk of this operation, urging respect for international humanitarian law and responsibility from all involved parties.

The conflict in this region is deeply rooted in historical tensions including the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and desires over Congo's plentiful mineral resources. Backed by Rwanda, M23 rebels seized Goma in late January and later took control of Bukavu. Thousands have died, with many more displaced. Although violence has decreased and a draft peace deal is in development, previous ceasefire efforts have failed. The ICRC serves as a neutral intermediary, approached by Congolese authorities, the UN, and the AFC/M23 rebel group.

