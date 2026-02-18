Japan Contributes $666,000 to Provid Food Aid to Refugees in Rwanda

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of over USD 666,000 (approximately RWF 970 million) from the Government of Japan to provide lifesaving food assistance to refugees, asylum seekers and returnees in Rwanda.

The contribution was announced at a ceremony in Kigali attended by Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda; Mr. Ngoga Aristarque, Permanent Secretary in Rwanda’s Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA); and Mr. Andrea Bagnoli, WFP Representative and Country Director in Rwanda.

Food and Nutrition Support for 21,000 People

The funding will enable WFP to provide food and nutrition assistance to more than 21,000 refugees, asylum seekers and returnees.

The support includes supplementary nutrition for over 10,000 vulnerable individuals, including:

Infants and young children

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

People living with HIV or tuberculosis

The assistance aims to prevent and manage malnutrition among the most at-risk populations.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their generous contribution,” said Mr. Andrea Bagnoli. “This support will help WFP, in collaboration with the Government, deliver lifesaving food assistance and ensure that the most vulnerable can rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

Responding to Regional Instability

WFP currently supports about 130,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Rwanda, primarily from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Burundi, through in-kind food and cash assistance.

Renewed fighting in eastern DRC in December forced more than 1,000 asylum seekers to seek safety in Rwanda. WFP responded by providing 6,000 hot meals and specialised nutritious foods following nutrition screenings.

Although many of the new arrivals have since returned home, the situation in eastern DRC remains volatile and unpredictable. Japan’s contribution will help WFP maintain readiness to respond swiftly to evolving humanitarian needs.

Japan Reaffirms Commitment to Human Security

“At a time when the humanitarian sector is facing challenges, Japan remains firmly committed to the philosophy of Human Security to ensure that individuals can live with dignity, free from fear and want,” said Ambassador Nakajo. “We will continue to support initiatives that uphold dignity, resilience and hope.”

Since 2020, Japan has provided over USD 9 million (approximately RWF 13 billion) to support WFP’s humanitarian operations in Rwanda.

The latest contribution reinforces Japan’s ongoing partnership with WFP and the Government of Rwanda to address food insecurity and protect vulnerable populations amid regional instability.