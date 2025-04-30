Left Menu

High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and E3 Seek Diplomatic Resolution

Iran is set to engage in nuclear discussions with Britain, France, and Germany in Rome amidst ongoing negotiations with the U.S. The talks aim to resolve tensions regarding Iran's nuclear program, especially after former U.S. President Trump exited the 2015 nuclear deal. Potential sanctions loom if negotiations fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:41 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Nuclear diplomacy takes center stage as Iran prepares to meet with Britain, France, and Germany in Rome on Friday. This strategic dialogue comes as Iran and the U.S. continue high-stakes negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

The meetings seek to mend diplomatic strains following the 2018 withdrawal of the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear accord, which Iran has since exceeded curbs on. European nations, now sidelined, reiterate their concern over Tehran's nuclear intentions.

Amid mounting international pressure, European leaders emphasize potential sanctions to restrict Iran's access to technology and markets if agreements falter. The U.S. has further tightened sanctions, exacerbating economic tensions and highlighting the geopolitical stakes of these talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

