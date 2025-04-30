Left Menu

Court Condemns Inaction in Badlapur Encounter Case

The Bombay High Court criticized the Special Investigation Team for not filing an FIR against five policemen involved in the alleged encounter killing of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case. The court demanded action, threatening contempt proceedings, and ensuring justice in the controversial police encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:53 IST
Court Condemns Inaction in Badlapur Encounter Case
Bombay High Court Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court expressed severe disapproval towards the crime branch's Special Investigation Team for its failure to file an FIR against five police officers alleged to have killed Akshay Shinde, a suspect in a sexual assault case. The court described the situation as a 'very sorry state of affairs.'

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar promised the court an FIR would be lodged by the SIT by Saturday, May 3. Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale accepted this assurance, underscoring the importance of adherence to legal protocols. Notably, the HC had mandated a probe into Shinde's death earlier in April.

The High Court chastised the state's Criminal Investigation Department for initially withholding case documents from the SIT. The inquiry's findings pointed towards a possibly fabricated encounter, as Shinde was supposedly shot after allegedly firing on officers during transport. His parents contest this, claiming a fake encounter, and demanding a fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

Automation outpaces humans in AI red teaming

AI takes on meal planning: LLMs now dissect dishes to boost health accuracy

Crop monitoring enters new era with hyperspectral imaging and AI integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025