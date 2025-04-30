Left Menu

Sujata Chaturvedi Joins UPSC: A New Journey Begins

Sujata Chaturvedi, a seasoned IAS officer from Bihar cadre, has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). set to be sworn in on Thursday. With an extensive career in civil services, her addition leaves three vacancies in the commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:39 IST
Sujata Chaturvedi Joins UPSC: A New Journey Begins
Sujata Chaturvedi
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi has been appointed as a new member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Chaturvedi, a 1989-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, is expected to be sworn in as a UPSC member the following Thursday, as confirmed by officials. She was previously scheduled to retire on June 30.

The UPSC plays a crucial role in conducting civil services examinations that select IAS, IFS, and IPS officers, among others. With a prescribed term of six years or until the age of 65, Chaturvedi's appointment still leaves three member positions vacant, following the end of UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan's term on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025