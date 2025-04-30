Sujata Chaturvedi Joins UPSC: A New Journey Begins

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi has been appointed as a new member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Chaturvedi, a 1989-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, is expected to be sworn in as a UPSC member the following Thursday, as confirmed by officials. She was previously scheduled to retire on June 30.

The UPSC plays a crucial role in conducting civil services examinations that select IAS, IFS, and IPS officers, among others. With a prescribed term of six years or until the age of 65, Chaturvedi's appointment still leaves three member positions vacant, following the end of UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan's term on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)