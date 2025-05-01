Unexpected Turn in Lee Jae-myung's Legal Battle

In a surprising development, South Korea's presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned his not guilty verdict in a criminal case, describing it as unexpected. The decision has introduced an element of unpredictability in his ongoing legal journey.

Lee maintained his commitment to adhere to the will of the people, emphasizing that his actions would align with public sentiment regardless of criticism from political adversaries. This statement reflects his approach to prioritizing the electorate's demands even in the face of legal and political challenges.

As the presidential race heats up, this legal reversal presents a new hurdle for Lee, adding complexity to his campaign as he continues to navigate both political and judicial arenas.

