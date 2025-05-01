UN Committee Urges Colombia to Act Decisively on Enforced Disappearances

The United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) has released its findings following a two-week visit to Colombia between 21 November and 5 December 2024. The Committee's report, which identifies key areas of concern and lays out a detailed set of recommendations, paints a troubling picture of ongoing enforced disappearances in the country — despite the 2016 peace accords that were expected to mark a turning point.

Scope of the Visit and Engagement

During its mission, the Committee travelled extensively throughout Colombia, visiting Bogotá, Cali, Cúcuta, Medellín, Santa Marta, and Villavicencio. It conducted 55 meetings with over 80 government representatives across all branches, and held 61 separate sessions with victims, civil society organisations, and victims’ collectives. Additionally, the Committee visited five places of deprivation of liberty to gather direct insights into state and institutional conditions and practices.

The Committee praised Colombian authorities for their cooperation, which it said represented a significant advancement in the collaborative relationship between the country and the UN treaty body. This was the CED’s first formal visit to Colombia under its mandate, making the findings particularly influential in shaping future oversight and policy dialogue.

Continuation of Enforced Disappearances

Contrary to expectations that enforced disappearances would cease following the peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016, the Committee found that such violations not only persist but occur on a daily basis. These disappearances happen in both conflict and non-conflict contexts and disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. Specific regions under the control of criminal or non-state armed groups remain particularly dangerous.

The Committee highlighted grave concerns about disappearances involving the forced recruitment of children and adolescents. These youth are frequently targeted by armed groups via social media or near schools, sometimes with passive complicity from state actors.

Disappearances linked to human trafficking — particularly those involving children, adolescents, and women — have increased, creating an atmosphere of pervasive fear. Families shared harrowing accounts with the Committee, such as that of a mother who lamented, “Our sons and daughters leave for school in the morning. We don’t know if they will return. Many have disappeared.”

Disappearances During Military and Political Operations

The Committee also examined disappearances that occurred in the context of military counterinsurgency operations. Reports suggested that such acts were sometimes carried out to eliminate individuals viewed as internal "enemies," including human rights defenders, journalists, social and community leaders, and LGBTIQ+ persons. According to the report, enforced disappearance remains “a method of terror used to control territories.”

Alarming Trends Among Migrant Populations

Migrant disappearances represent another deeply concerning area. The CED report notes frequent disappearances along key migration routes — particularly the Darien Gap (bordering Panama), Norte de Santander (bordering Venezuela), and the port area of San Andrés. These regions serve as transit points for internal and cross-border migration, and are becoming increasingly dangerous.

The Committee recommended that Colombia enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries to track and respond to migrant disappearances. Furthermore, it advised linking migrant and disappearance registries for better coordination and systematic follow-up.

Lack of Reliable Data: A Structural Obstacle

A core issue underscored by the Committee is Colombia’s lack of a unified, reliable database on disappearances. Estimates presented during the visit ranged from 121,768 to 210,000 missing persons, though the actual number may be significantly higher due to chronic underreporting. The absence of a centralised and standardised registry hampers efficient search, identification, and justice processes, and weakens the State’s ability to provide reparations to victims’ families.

Gaps in Legal and Investigative Mechanisms

Despite an existing legal framework designed to address disappearances, the Committee found that its implementation remains limited in practice. Authorities often fail to act quickly enough when disappearances are reported, and investigative bodies are frequently under-resourced or ill-equipped for the task.

The Committee stressed that state actors have a legal and moral obligation to initiate investigations the moment a disappearance is suspected — even in the absence of a formal complaint. It emphasised the need for adapted search strategies, including in hard-to-access environments such as rivers, cemeteries, and suspected mass graves.

Recommendations: Toward a National Policy

The report concludes with a comprehensive roadmap for reform. Among the key recommendations:

Strengthen investigative capacity and allocate adequate resources to search units.

Ensure search protocols are adapted to different environments and forms of disappearance.

Recognise the rights of all victims — including families — to truth, justice, and reparation.

Fully implement existing victim support protocols and ensure differentiated responses for women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

Develop a comprehensive, preventive state policy aimed at tackling the root causes of disappearances and ensuring non-repetition.

Urgency and Future Cooperation

The Committee underscored the need to shift from reactive to preventive strategies, stating:

“Adopting a comprehensive State policy to prevent disappearances is necessary and cannot be postponed. This policy must address and combat the causes of disappearances, especially enforced disappearances, aim at their non-repetition and be sustainable.”

In its concluding remarks, the CED expressed commitment to continuing its constructive engagement with Colombia to support the full and timely implementation of its recommendations, marking this effort as a crucial step toward justice and systemic reform.