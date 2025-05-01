Power Struggle: Should Spain Nationalize Its Grid?

Following a severe power blackout in Spain, Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz has proposed that the government take complete control of Red Electrica, the operator of the Spanish grid. Díaz insisted on state ownership, citing dissatisfaction with the current private monopoly model.

Currently, the state controls just 20% of Red Electrica, with private entities owning the remainder. Díaz, also Spain's labor minister, made these remarks on TVE and expressed her party's divergent view from their coalition partner, the Socialist Party, which opposes full nationalization.

In response to the blackout that caused widespread disruption, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an investigation. Teams from INCIBE and the CNI intelligence service are examining the causes and seeking data from energy firms, highlighting a tense divide over the future of Spain's energy infrastructure.

