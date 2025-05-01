Delhi High Court Stalls DDA Action on Shahi Idgah Park Dispute

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to refrain from taking action against the Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar for using park land for a religious event.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued this directive following a petition from the Idgah's managing committee, highlighting the non-functional status of the waqf tribunal, where a related suit was filed.

The DDA had demanded Rs 12 lakh for using the park in December 2024, which the petitioners contested, claiming no title issue at play. The court deferred action while the tribunal remains inactive.

