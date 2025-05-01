Pakistan Closes Key Airspace Amid Security Concerns

In a significant move, Pakistan has declared the closure of key airspaces over Karachi and Lahore, effective for specific periods each day throughout May. This decision, reported Thursday, arises from escalating security concerns post-Pahalgam terror attack, heightening tensions with Islamabad.

The measure, set between 4:00 am and 8:00 am local time from May 1st to May 31st, is detailed in an official notice quoted by Express Tribune. It highlights Pakistan's apprehension of potential retaliatory actions by New Delhi.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) assures that while airspace closure is necessary for security, it will not majorly impact commercial flights, as alternative routes will be employed to ensure minimal disruption during the restricted hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)