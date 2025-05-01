Singapore Citizen Arrested in Timber Trade Fraud Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has apprehended a Singaporean national involved in a significant international trade scam worth Rs 10 crore. Mukesh Gupta, the accused, was taken into custody following a complaint revealing an elaborate scheme of document forgery in a timber import deal.

Investigations have uncovered that Gupta manipulated Bills of Lading and other shipping documents to withdraw money through fraudulent means. These documents were sent to a bank in Singapore, which then facilitated a transaction with a Delhi-based bank, despite the absence of an actual shipment.

The EOW's scrutiny found no evidence of the shipment, and all cited shipping entities denied involvement. Gupta, who initially dodged inquiries citing health issues, has been confronted with the evidence. Further probes are ongoing, and diplomatic communication with Singaporean authorities has been established.

