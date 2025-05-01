Left Menu

Singapore Citizen Arrested in Timber Trade Fraud Case

A 67-year-old Singapore citizen, Mukesh Gupta, has been arrested by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing for a Rs 10 crore international trade fraud. Gupta allegedly used forged documents in a timber import deal from New Zealand. Investigations led to his arrest after confirmation that documents were fictitious.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has apprehended a Singaporean national involved in a significant international trade scam worth Rs 10 crore. Mukesh Gupta, the accused, was taken into custody following a complaint revealing an elaborate scheme of document forgery in a timber import deal.

Investigations have uncovered that Gupta manipulated Bills of Lading and other shipping documents to withdraw money through fraudulent means. These documents were sent to a bank in Singapore, which then facilitated a transaction with a Delhi-based bank, despite the absence of an actual shipment.

The EOW's scrutiny found no evidence of the shipment, and all cited shipping entities denied involvement. Gupta, who initially dodged inquiries citing health issues, has been confronted with the evidence. Further probes are ongoing, and diplomatic communication with Singaporean authorities has been established.

