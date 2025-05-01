ED Cautions: 'Patience Over Haste' in Money Laundering Arrests
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju advises the Enforcement Directorate to adopt a more cautious approach in money-laundering cases, stressing the importance of delayed arrests and categorizing hawala dealers as reporting entities. He highlights the significance of collecting evidence before making arrests and discusses the implications under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju has cautioned against hasty arrests in money-laundering cases, emphasizing the importance of patience and strategic timing for successful legal outcomes.
Raju suggests the classification of hawala operators as reporting entities, requiring them to share client information with the Enforcement Directorate.
He warns officials against premature arrests which could jeopardize the integrity of section-50 statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ultimately affecting case verdicts.
