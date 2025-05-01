Left Menu

ED Cautions: 'Patience Over Haste' in Money Laundering Arrests

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju advises the Enforcement Directorate to adopt a more cautious approach in money-laundering cases, stressing the importance of delayed arrests and categorizing hawala dealers as reporting entities. He highlights the significance of collecting evidence before making arrests and discusses the implications under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:50 IST
ED Cautions: 'Patience Over Haste' in Money Laundering Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju has cautioned against hasty arrests in money-laundering cases, emphasizing the importance of patience and strategic timing for successful legal outcomes.

Raju suggests the classification of hawala operators as reporting entities, requiring them to share client information with the Enforcement Directorate.

He warns officials against premature arrests which could jeopardize the integrity of section-50 statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ultimately affecting case verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025