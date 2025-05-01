ED Cautions: 'Patience Over Haste' in Money Laundering Arrests

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju has cautioned against hasty arrests in money-laundering cases, emphasizing the importance of patience and strategic timing for successful legal outcomes.

Raju suggests the classification of hawala operators as reporting entities, requiring them to share client information with the Enforcement Directorate.

He warns officials against premature arrests which could jeopardize the integrity of section-50 statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ultimately affecting case verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)