Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge as New Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

In a significant development for India’s defence establishment, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit today assumed charge as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), New Delhi. He takes over the role from Lt Gen JP Mathew, who superannuated on April 30, 2025, concluding a notable tenure in fostering inter-service integration and joint operational readiness.

Before officially taking charge, Air Marshal Dixit paid homage to the fallen heroes of the nation by laying a solemn wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This gesture underscored his commitment to the ethos and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. Following the tribute, he inspected an impressive Ceremonial Guard of Honour presented at the South Block Lawns, in the presence of senior officers and dignitaries.

An Illustrious Career Rooted in Service and Excellence

Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 6, 1986, Air Marshal Dixit’s career spans nearly four decades of distinguished service. Throughout his tenure, he has undertaken an array of pivotal Command, Staff, and Instructional assignments, showcasing exceptional leadership and strategic foresight.

He has been the recipient of prestigious military decorations, including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), and Vayu Sena Medal (VM), each recognizing his contributions to operational preparedness, technological advancement, and institutional development within the IAF.

Operational Command and Jointmanship

Prior to his appointment as CISC, Air Marshal Dixit served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Central Air Command, a crucial formation responsible for the air defence of Uttar Bharat and the central regions. His leadership in this role was instrumental in enhancing operational readiness and fostering greater synergy among the three services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—under the doctrines of jointmanship and integrated operations.

His previous command appointments include leading a premier Fighter Training Base in the Southern Sector, which was adjudged the best in its command during his tenure. His focus on professional excellence and training innovation contributed significantly to nurturing the next generation of combat pilots.

Academic and Technical Credentials

Air Marshal Dixit is an alumnus of some of the most prestigious military institutions: the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Bangladesh, and the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi. These formative experiences have shaped his broad strategic outlook and operational acumen.

A Qualified Flying Instructor and a Category A Experimental Test Pilot, he has logged more than 3,300 flying hours on over 20 types of aircraft, including frontline fighters such as the Mirage-2000, MiG-21, and Jaguar.

Contributions to Indigenous Defence Capabilities

His technical expertise has also played a vital role in India’s indigenous aviation programs. As the Commanding Officer of the Flight Test Squadron at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Bangalore, he contributed to key flight trials and the development of advanced systems. Notably, he was closely associated with the avionics upgrade programs for the Jaguar and MiG-27 fleets—enhancing their combat capabilities and extending their operational life.

Moreover, as the Director of Air Staff Requirements at Air Headquarters, Air Marshal Dixit had a critical role in the conceptualization and execution of the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) trials—one of the largest and most strategically significant procurement initiatives undertaken by the Indian Air Force.

The Road Ahead as CISC

As the newly appointed Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Dixit will steer the HQ IDS through a transformative period, marked by the pursuit of integrated theatre commands, modernization of tri-service assets, and increasing emphasis on cyber, space, and information warfare capabilities. His deep operational insight, technical proficiency, and commitment to inter-service coordination are expected to bring fresh momentum to India’s integrated defence structure.

His assumption of the CISC role comes at a critical juncture when India's defence posture is evolving to meet emerging global threats and regional challenges. The Integrated Defence Staff is central to this evolution, ensuring strategic synergy across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains.