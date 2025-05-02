Left Menu

Security Law's Reach: Family Under Arrest in Hong Kong

Hong Kong national security police have arrested the father and brother of wanted activist Anna Kwok for allegedly dealing with her finances. This marks the first use of the security law on family members. Kwok, based in Washington, is accused of colluding with foreign forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:59 IST
Security Law's Reach: Family Under Arrest in Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant enforcement of the national security law, Hong Kong police have apprehended the father and brother of U.S.-based activist Anna Kwok, who is wanted by the authorities. The arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy figures.

Local media reports identified the arrested individuals as Kwok's family members. They were taken into custody for allegedly managing her financial affairs. The older suspect, aged 68, faces charges related to altering details on an insurance policy linked to Kwok.

The U.S. government condemned the action as harassment. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong officials maintain that their actions are ensuring stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025