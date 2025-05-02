Security Law's Reach: Family Under Arrest in Hong Kong
Hong Kong national security police have arrested the father and brother of wanted activist Anna Kwok for allegedly dealing with her finances. This marks the first use of the security law on family members. Kwok, based in Washington, is accused of colluding with foreign forces.
In a significant enforcement of the national security law, Hong Kong police have apprehended the father and brother of U.S.-based activist Anna Kwok, who is wanted by the authorities. The arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy figures.
Local media reports identified the arrested individuals as Kwok's family members. They were taken into custody for allegedly managing her financial affairs. The older suspect, aged 68, faces charges related to altering details on an insurance policy linked to Kwok.
The U.S. government condemned the action as harassment. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong officials maintain that their actions are ensuring stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Betting Bust: 14 Arrested in Chhattisgarh's IPL Betting Scandal
Allahabad HC: Self-Willed Marriages Not Entitled to Automatic Police Protection
Family's Plea: Asylum Applicant Detained in Controversial ICE Arrest
Dramatic Highway Arrest: Cattle Smuggler Caught in Gonda After Shootout
Army Jawan Arrested in YouTuber Grenade Incident