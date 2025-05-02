Security Law's Reach: Family Under Arrest in Hong Kong

In a significant enforcement of the national security law, Hong Kong police have apprehended the father and brother of U.S.-based activist Anna Kwok, who is wanted by the authorities. The arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy figures.

Local media reports identified the arrested individuals as Kwok's family members. They were taken into custody for allegedly managing her financial affairs. The older suspect, aged 68, faces charges related to altering details on an insurance policy linked to Kwok.

The U.S. government condemned the action as harassment. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong officials maintain that their actions are ensuring stability in the region.

