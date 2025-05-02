Mangaluru Tensions Escalate After Activist's Murder
The murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru sparked a shutdown in Dakshina Kannada district, with reports of violence and government responses. Following the murder, prohibitory orders were issued, transport services disrupted, and a bandh observed. The BJP demanded an NIA probe into the incident, while authorities intensified investigations.
In Mangaluru, tensions soared as the Dakshina Kannada district faced a shutdown in response to the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. A bandh was enforced following the killing, prompting widespread disruption.
Despite prohibitory orders, several incidents of violence were reported, including stoning of buses. Authorities have seized several vehicles and weapons, and senior officers are actively monitoring the situation. Businesses and transport services across the district were severely affected by the unrest.
The circumstances surrounding Shetty's murder have fueled political outcry. The BJP has called for an NIA investigation, while state officials promise swift justice. In the meantime, police have bolstered patrols and security measures to prevent further violence.
