Telangana's Caste Survey Sets Benchmark for Social Justice

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy acclaimed the state's caste survey, urging the Centre to adopt it for the national census. The Congress praised the survey's transparency and scientific methods, highlighting Telangana as a role model for a social revolution aimed at enhancing social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:58 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) call for the Centre to implement the state's caste survey as a framework for nationwide caste enumeration in the forthcoming census.

In a Telugu post on X, Reddy emphasized the CWC's commendation of the survey for its transparent and scientific execution in Telangana, declaring it a matter of state pride.

The Congress party reiterated its demand for the Centre to follow Telangana's example, framing it as a stark choice between performative gestures and genuine social justice initiatives spearheaded by Reddy's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

