Telangana's Caste Survey Sets Benchmark for Social Justice

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) call for the Centre to implement the state's caste survey as a framework for nationwide caste enumeration in the forthcoming census.

In a Telugu post on X, Reddy emphasized the CWC's commendation of the survey for its transparent and scientific execution in Telangana, declaring it a matter of state pride.

The Congress party reiterated its demand for the Centre to follow Telangana's example, framing it as a stark choice between performative gestures and genuine social justice initiatives spearheaded by Reddy's government.

