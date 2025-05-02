Telangana's Caste Survey Sets Benchmark for Social Justice
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy acclaimed the state's caste survey, urging the Centre to adopt it for the national census. The Congress praised the survey's transparency and scientific methods, highlighting Telangana as a role model for a social revolution aimed at enhancing social justice.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) call for the Centre to implement the state's caste survey as a framework for nationwide caste enumeration in the forthcoming census.
In a Telugu post on X, Reddy emphasized the CWC's commendation of the survey for its transparent and scientific execution in Telangana, declaring it a matter of state pride.
The Congress party reiterated its demand for the Centre to follow Telangana's example, framing it as a stark choice between performative gestures and genuine social justice initiatives spearheaded by Reddy's government.
