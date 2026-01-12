Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitation

Odisha is poised to receive additional Assembly and Lok Sabha seats after the anticipated delimitation exercise following the 2027 census, insiders revealed.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted this prospect on Monday during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Assembly building in the state.

'Today, we have 147 MLAs, but this number could increase to 200 post-delimitation,' Majhi stated, advocating for the projected Assembly expansion. Presently, based on the 1971 census population of 2.20 crore, Odisha has 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. As the population has grown to over 4.5 crore, there's potential for these numbers to rise to 197 and 28, respectively.

