Mystery Unfolds: Fetus Found Suspended Overhead

A human fetus was discovered hanging from electrical wires near the Keshavpur power substation at Sahjanwa railway station. Local residents reported the incident, prompting police to retrieve and examine the fetus. Investigations, including CCTV analysis and inquiries, are underway to uncover how it got there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, a human fetus was found hanging approximately 20 feet above the ground from overhead electrical wires near the Keshavpur power substation on Friday. The location is behind Platform-2 of the Sahjanwa railway station.

Local residents were the first to notice the tragic scene and promptly notified the police. Responding swiftly, law enforcement officials retrieved the fetus and submitted it for a post-mortem examination to determine its origins.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police North Jitendra Srivastava, are actively investigating the case. Efforts include reviewing CCTV footage and conducting thorough door-to-door inquiries in nearby residences. Preliminary theories suggest the fetus might have been discarded from a railway-side building, but investigation continues for more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

