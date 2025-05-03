Mystery Unfolds: Fetus Found Suspended Overhead

In a shocking discovery, a human fetus was found hanging approximately 20 feet above the ground from overhead electrical wires near the Keshavpur power substation on Friday. The location is behind Platform-2 of the Sahjanwa railway station.

Local residents were the first to notice the tragic scene and promptly notified the police. Responding swiftly, law enforcement officials retrieved the fetus and submitted it for a post-mortem examination to determine its origins.

Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police North Jitendra Srivastava, are actively investigating the case. Efforts include reviewing CCTV footage and conducting thorough door-to-door inquiries in nearby residences. Preliminary theories suggest the fetus might have been discarded from a railway-side building, but investigation continues for more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)