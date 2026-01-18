Left Menu

Delhi Metro's New Substation Powers Central Vista Corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has finalized the reconstruction of the Park Street Electric Receiving Sub Station, essential for ensuring continuous power to numerous metro lines in the national capital, as part of the Central Vista Project. The facility, upgraded with modern technology and sustainability features, enhances Delhi's metro infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:36 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the completion of the Park Street Electric Receiving Sub Station's (RSS) relocation and reconstruction, key to the Central Vista Project, aimed at supplying uninterrupted power to vital metro corridors in New Delhi.

The Park Street RSS, originally constructed in 2010 for the Airport and Violet Lines, was dismantled in 2021-22 to accommodate the Central Vista Project developments. The station's reconstruction commenced in 2023 on new land provided by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and concluded in December 2025.

The modernized substation features all major electrical equipment, enhanced safety systems, and energy-efficient designs, alongside preparations for rooftop solar power, positioning it as a significant upgrade in Delhi's metro infrastructure.

