CIA's Covert Call: Recruiting Chinese Officials through Social Media

The CIA is extending a digital olive branch to Chinese officials frustrated with their roles under President Xi Jinping by inviting them to work with the agency.

In a bold move, the CIA released two Mandarin-language videos on social media platforms, amassing over 5 million views on their first day. This campaign is part of a broader effort to bolster intelligence from human sources under Director John Ratcliffe, especially in response to intensified espionage activities targeting US officials by China.

The recruitment videos, which Director Ratcliffe confirms aim to recruit Chinese officials for information-gathering purposes, reflect the CIA's strategic focus on countering China's global ambitions. With luxury backdrops and narratives of disillusionment, the videos subtly appeal to potential informants, providing secure contact methods to ensure their safety from Chinese surveillance.

