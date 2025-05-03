Supreme Clash: Privacy vs. Efficiency in Trump's Government Overhaul
The Trump administration, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), seeks Supreme Court intervention to access Social Security data. A federal judge halted DOGE's access citing privacy concerns. The case reflects a broader government reform effort aiming to curb wasteful spending but faces legal resistance.
President Donald Trump's administration has turned to the U.S. Supreme Court for support in its contentious effort to grant Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) extensive access to Americans' Social Security data. This comes after a lower court ruling halted the data-sharing initiative, citing potential violations of federal privacy laws.
The Justice Department criticized the court's decision as excessive judicial interference. They argued that the ruling impedes the Executive Branch's efforts to empower government employees tasked with updating government information systems by restricting data access deemed unnecessary.
This legal battle is part of a larger campaign led by Trump and Musk to streamline federal operations by cutting waste and overhauling government structures. A lawsuit initiated by labor unions and advocacy groups challenges DOGE's access to sensitive Social Security data, prompting a Supreme Court review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
