Delhi Mall Corruption Allegations Spark CBI Investigation
The Delhi High Court has requested a CBI probe into alleged corruption regarding a shopping mall project in West Delhi. The petition claims fraudulent activities involving government officials and real estate entities, resulting in a financial fraud exceeding Rs 100 crore and the loss of public funds.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a petition demanding a comprehensive probe into alleged corruption tied to a shopping mall project in the nation's capital. This legal action comes amid serious allegations of financial misconduct.
Justice Girish Kathpalia has issued an official notice to the CBI to address the petition, which insists on registering a First Information Report (FIR) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court plans to further examine the matter on May 27, aiming to delve deeper into the claims presented.
The petition not only highlights the involvement of government officials, developers, and corporate tenants in the alleged multi-crore land scam but also accuses them of conspiring to defraud the public exchequer through illegal activities related to a plot initially granted under a perpetual lease by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2007.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gensol Engineering Scandal: Stocks Plummet Amid Financial Misconduct Allegations
Forest Land Scam: ED Raids Jharkhand and Bihar
Financial Misconduct Unmasked: Gensol Engineering Under ED Scrutiny
Gensol Engineering Under ED Radar Amid Alleged Financial Misconduct
Gensol Engineering's Shares Tumble Amid Financial Misconduct Probe