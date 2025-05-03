Left Menu

Delhi Mall Corruption Allegations Spark CBI Investigation

The Delhi High Court has requested a CBI probe into alleged corruption regarding a shopping mall project in West Delhi. The petition claims fraudulent activities involving government officials and real estate entities, resulting in a financial fraud exceeding Rs 100 crore and the loss of public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:17 IST
Delhi Mall Corruption Allegations Spark CBI Investigation
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a petition demanding a comprehensive probe into alleged corruption tied to a shopping mall project in the nation's capital. This legal action comes amid serious allegations of financial misconduct.

Justice Girish Kathpalia has issued an official notice to the CBI to address the petition, which insists on registering a First Information Report (FIR) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court plans to further examine the matter on May 27, aiming to delve deeper into the claims presented.

The petition not only highlights the involvement of government officials, developers, and corporate tenants in the alleged multi-crore land scam but also accuses them of conspiring to defraud the public exchequer through illegal activities related to a plot initially granted under a perpetual lease by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2007.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025