Delhi Mall Corruption Allegations Spark CBI Investigation

The Delhi High Court has called for a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a petition demanding a comprehensive probe into alleged corruption tied to a shopping mall project in the nation's capital. This legal action comes amid serious allegations of financial misconduct.

Justice Girish Kathpalia has issued an official notice to the CBI to address the petition, which insists on registering a First Information Report (FIR) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court plans to further examine the matter on May 27, aiming to delve deeper into the claims presented.

The petition not only highlights the involvement of government officials, developers, and corporate tenants in the alleged multi-crore land scam but also accuses them of conspiring to defraud the public exchequer through illegal activities related to a plot initially granted under a perpetual lease by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2007.

