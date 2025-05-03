Left Menu

Tragic Bombing in Thessaloniki Highlights Troubling Trend

A 38-year-old woman died in an explosion in Thessaloniki while carrying a bomb allegedly intended for a bank. Authorities are investigating potential ties to extremist groups, as part of a broader pattern of political violence in Greece. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about domestic extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thessaloniki | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

A deadly explosion occurred in Thessaloniki early Saturday when a 38-year-old woman was carrying a bomb, which detonated in her hands, killing her instantly, according to police. Initial investigations suggest she was en route to target a local bank.

The explosion damaged several storefronts and vehicles. Preliminary investigations reveal the woman had a criminal background involving drugs, prostitution, and previous robberies, raising police suspicions of potential ties to extremist groups. Greece's division for organized crime is leading the inquiry.

This incident highlights a broader issue in Greece, where politically motivated violence has a long history. The country has recently witnessed sporadic bombings and extremist activities. The emergence of new groups, like the Revolutionary Class Struggle, underscores the ongoing threat of domestic terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

