Sikkim Governor's Inspiring Visit to Nathula: Bridging Communities and Celebrating History

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited Nathula, where he interacted with Indian Army soldiers and learned about the region's history. He also engaged with locals in Kupup village to discuss regional issues and encouraged collaboration for development. The governor visited landmark sites including Baba Harbhajan Singh's temple and Yak Golf Course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:29 IST
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur made a significant visit to Nathula on Saturday, engaging with Indian Army soldiers and learning about their vital contributions to national security. The visit served to highlight the soldiers' unwavering dedication and resilience.

The interaction with Major General M S Rathore and an informative session on the historical prominence of Nathula offered the Governor a deeper understanding of the strategic location's past and ongoing significance. During his tour, he also paid respects at Baba Harbhajan Singh's temple.

In the village of Kupup, Governor Mathur listened to regional concerns from locals and gram panchayat representatives. Discussions focused on essential facilities and job creation. The Governor rallied the community to partner with the state government and the Indian Army in achieving 'developed Sikkim, developed India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

