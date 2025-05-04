Left Menu

Air Hostess Faces In-Flight Molestation on Delhi-Shirdi Route

A male passenger has been accused of molesting an air hostess during an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi. The incident occurred near the restroom. The accused, found to be intoxicated, was taken into custody after the flight landed and a case of molestation was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:15 IST
Air Hostess Faces In-Flight Molestation on Delhi-Shirdi Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An air hostess on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi was allegedly molested by a drunken male passenger, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly occurred near the aircraft's restroom. Upon touchdown at Shirdi airport, the cabin crew manager alerted security personnel, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

The suspect was taken to Rahata police station, where a molestation charge was filed. A medical test confirmed his intoxicator state, and he was served a police notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025