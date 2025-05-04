Air Hostess Faces In-Flight Molestation on Delhi-Shirdi Route
A male passenger has been accused of molesting an air hostess during an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi. The incident occurred near the restroom. The accused, found to be intoxicated, was taken into custody after the flight landed and a case of molestation was filed.
An air hostess on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi was allegedly molested by a drunken male passenger, according to police reports.
The incident reportedly occurred near the aircraft's restroom. Upon touchdown at Shirdi airport, the cabin crew manager alerted security personnel, leading to the apprehension of the accused.
The suspect was taken to Rahata police station, where a molestation charge was filed. A medical test confirmed his intoxicator state, and he was served a police notice.
