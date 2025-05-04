Air Hostess Faces In-Flight Molestation on Delhi-Shirdi Route

An air hostess on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi was allegedly molested by a drunken male passenger, according to police reports.

The incident reportedly occurred near the aircraft's restroom. Upon touchdown at Shirdi airport, the cabin crew manager alerted security personnel, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

The suspect was taken to Rahata police station, where a molestation charge was filed. A medical test confirmed his intoxicator state, and he was served a police notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)