Punjab Police Thwart Espionage, Arrest Two for Leaking Military Info

In a decisive counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police apprehended two men accused of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan. The arrests occurred in Amritsar, a crucial point considering the strategic importance of the area in terms of national defense.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed that the Amritsar Rural Police detained the suspects, Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, both hailing from Ajnala. These arrests came after investigations linked them to clandestine contacts with Pakistani intelligence.

Key evidence, including two mobile phones, was seized. Preliminary investigations indicate connections with Pakistani operatives via Harpreet Singh, currently detained in Amritsar Central Jail. Further charges under the Official Secrets Act and Information Technology Act have been filed, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised the police for safeguarding national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)