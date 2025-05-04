Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Espionage, Arrest Two for Leaking Military Info

Punjab Police have arrested two individuals, Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, on charges of leaking sensitive information regarding military sites to Pakistani intelligence. The duo, residents of Ajnala, allegedly transmitted critical data, including photographs of Army cantonments and air bases, under directives from incarcerated operative Harpreet Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:23 IST
Punjab Police Thwart Espionage, Arrest Two for Leaking Military Info
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police apprehended two men accused of leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan. The arrests occurred in Amritsar, a crucial point considering the strategic importance of the area in terms of national defense.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed that the Amritsar Rural Police detained the suspects, Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, both hailing from Ajnala. These arrests came after investigations linked them to clandestine contacts with Pakistani intelligence.

Key evidence, including two mobile phones, was seized. Preliminary investigations indicate connections with Pakistani operatives via Harpreet Singh, currently detained in Amritsar Central Jail. Further charges under the Official Secrets Act and Information Technology Act have been filed, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised the police for safeguarding national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025