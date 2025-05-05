Supreme Court Seeks Answers on YouTube Channel Blocking
The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the blocking of the YouTube channel '4 PM.' Filed by Sanjay Sharma, the plea demands disclosure of the blocking order. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argues the action is unconstitutional. The court has issued notices to concerned parties for responses.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has demanded clarity from the Centre and others in response to a petition that questions the blocking of the YouTube channel '4 PM'.
The bench, composed of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, has agreed to hear the appeal and has issued notices demanding responses from involved parties.
Sanjay Sharma, who operates the blocked channel, has filed the plea seeking the disclosure of the reasons and records behind this blocking. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Sharma, labeled the action as unconstitutional as no notice was issued prior to blocking.
In addition to quashing the blocking order, the plea challenges Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, which mandates strict confidentiality.
The Supreme Court has set the hearing for next week, while Sibal emphasizes that the available information comes only from intermediaries and calls the order arbitrary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kapil Sibal Urges ICC Action on Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Pakistan's Designation as Terrorist State
Kapil Sibal Urges India to Label Pakistan as Terrorist State After Pahalgam Attack
Kapil Sibal Calls for Unity: Special Parliament Session Urged After Pahalgam Attack
Kapil Sibal Urges Parliamentary Unity on Terrorism
Kapil Sibal Calls for United Political Front After Pahalgam Attack