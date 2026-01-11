Kapil Sibal Criticizes Alleged Political Targeting by Enforcement Directorate

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal has launched a scathing critique of the current government's alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He claims the agency is being deployed to 'harass opposition leaders,' especially during electoral periods. Sibal pointed to recent ED activity at the I-PAC office in Kolkata as evidence.

Drawing comparisons between the functioning of the ED during his time in the Congress-led UPA government and the current BJP-led administration, Sibal reminisced about a time when the ED was not given a 'free hand' to pursue political parties based on questionable information. He questioned the agency's extensive reach and involvement in undeveloped cases like the coal scam in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court amid concerns that the ED might appeal there amidst recent tensions. The state accused the ED of inappropriate data seizures linked to its operations against the Trinamool Congress. The matter remains contentious, with hearings ongoing in the Calcutta High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)