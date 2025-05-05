Sufi Board Backs Waqf Amendment Amid Controversy

The Sufi Islamic Board, led by national president Mansoor Khan, has declared its support for the Waqf (Amendment) Act by announcing plans to move to the Supreme Court in favor of the law. Khan accuses the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board of deliberately misleading the Muslim community over the provisions of the Act.

During a press conference, Khan highlighted his concerns regarding the misappropriations of Waqf properties by individuals from radical outfits. He alleged that some who were previously linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India and the Popular Front of India are now serving as spokespersons for the AIMPLB, further complicating the issue.

Khan, alongside Khalid Hussain Naqvi, religious head of the Mira Datar shrine, reiterated the support from the Sufi community for the amendments, stating that the Act addresses past abuses and encourages transparent use of Waqf resources. The act is seen as a beacon of hope for reclaiming properties, with demands for legal action against those misusing these lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)