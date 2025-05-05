Uncontested Victories in the First Phase of Assam Rural Body Polls

The initial phase of Assam's rural body elections concluded with a significant number of uncontested victories. Officials report 1,289 candidates secured seats without opposition, including 21 ZP members, 151 AP members, and 1,117 GP ward members.

Polling operations spanned 14 districts: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi. These areas witnessed active voter participation.

However, notable is the absence of elections in seven districts governed by the Sixth Schedule, which mandates autonomous council polls instead. This constitutional provision allows certain districts to operate under their own autonomous councils, keeping them out of the rural body election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)