Global Headlines: Royals, Diddy, and Diplomatic Moves in Focus

Key events around the globe are underway as King Charles and senior royals prepare to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with a military parade, showcasing Britain's historical remembrance alongside U.S., France, and Russia.

Controversy ensues as Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces jury selection in a criminal trial on charges including sex trafficking, while maintaining his innocence amid numerous civil allegations. The case could result in serious consequences for the prominent hip-hop artist.

Geopolitical tensions escalate with Israeli leadership opting to expand their ground offensive in Gaza, raising concerns over a protracted conflict. Similarly, the military upgrades by India and Pakistan highlight rising risks of confrontation in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)