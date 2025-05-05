Karnataka Undertakes Comprehensive Caste Census for Scheduled Castes
Karnataka has launched a statewide caste census focusing on Scheduled Castes, spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The census, split into three phases, aims to gather empirical data on SC sub-castes. A commission led by Justice H N Nagamohan Das will submit findings in 60 days.
Karnataka has commenced a statewide caste census for Scheduled Castes, which will continue until May 17, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. The initiative, spearheading a comprehensive data collection effort on sub-castes, represents a significant state endeavor.
The enumeration, which begins with door-to-door visits, will be conducted under the guidance of a one-man commission led by retired High Court Judge, Justice H N Nagamohan Das. This commission is tasked with preparing a detailed report on sub-caste allocation within Scheduled Castes in 60 days, allocating Rs 100 crore to recruit 65,000 teachers as enumerators.
The census will be executed in three phases, including special camps and online registration options for convenience. The Chief Minister affirmed this initiative is driven by the Supreme Court's backing of constitutional sub-classification within SCs, and emphasized the importance of accurate data for informed policy decisions.
