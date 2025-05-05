High-Profile Arrest: Former Haryana MLA Taken Into Custody Amid Money Laundering Charges
Dharam Singh Chhoker, an ex-Haryana Congress MLA, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly cheating homebuyers and diverting over Rs 500 crore. The arrest followed seven non-bailable warrants and several court notices. Chhoker and his firm, Mahira Group, are embroiled in a money-laundering investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic arrest, former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate at a luxury hotel in Delhi. Chhoker, who faces serious charges of money laundering, had been evading arrest despite multiple warrants.
The allegations against Chhoker and the Mahira Group involve duping over 1,500 homebuyers, with more than Rs 500 crore allegedly siphoned off through fraudulent real-estate dealings. Initial reports suggest the funds were channeled to personal pockets under false pretenses.
Chhoker, previously unresponsive to summons, joins his son Sikandar in the series of arrests related to this case. A court in Gurugram has remanded Chhoker to a six-day custody as investigations continue into the murky details of this high-stakes financial scandal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Anti-Trafficking Operation at Agartala Railway Station
Prime Accused Arrested in Murshidabad Double Murder Case
Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Arrest and Criticism Mark Murshidabad Unrest
Teacher Arrested for Exploitation: Abuse of Power in Student's Future
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Goa Murder Case