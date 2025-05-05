High-Profile Arrest: Former Haryana MLA Taken Into Custody Amid Money Laundering Charges

In a dramatic arrest, former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate at a luxury hotel in Delhi. Chhoker, who faces serious charges of money laundering, had been evading arrest despite multiple warrants.

The allegations against Chhoker and the Mahira Group involve duping over 1,500 homebuyers, with more than Rs 500 crore allegedly siphoned off through fraudulent real-estate dealings. Initial reports suggest the funds were channeled to personal pockets under false pretenses.

Chhoker, previously unresponsive to summons, joins his son Sikandar in the series of arrests related to this case. A court in Gurugram has remanded Chhoker to a six-day custody as investigations continue into the murky details of this high-stakes financial scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)