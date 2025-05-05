ICJ Rejects Sudan's Genocide Accusations Against UAE

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Sudan's claims against the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of fueling genocide in Darfur. The decision came on Monday, with the court ruling it lacked jurisdiction in the matter, thereby removing the case from its docket.

Sudan argued at the United Nations' highest court that the UAE was breaching the Genocide Convention by arming paramilitary groups in Darfur. However, the UAE contended that the case lacked merit. The court, agreeing with the UAE, voted 14-to-two against Sudan's demand for urgent measures to stop alleged genocidal acts targeting the Masalit tribe.

Reem Ketait, the UAE's deputy assistant minister for political affairs, welcomed the decision. She stated, "This decision affirms the baselessness of Sudan's claims. The UAE is not responsible for the chaos in Sudan; the atrocities are well-documented as the actions of the warring factions."

