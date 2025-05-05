Left Menu

ICJ Rejects Sudan's Genocide Accusations Against UAE

The International Court of Justice dismissed Sudan's accusations against the UAE for allegedly supplying weapons to paramilitary forces in Darfur, citing a lack of jurisdiction. Sudan claimed the UAE violated the Genocide Convention, but the court sided with UAE, rejecting Sudan's calls for emergency measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:14 IST
ICJ Rejects Sudan's Genocide Accusations Against UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Sudan's claims against the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of fueling genocide in Darfur. The decision came on Monday, with the court ruling it lacked jurisdiction in the matter, thereby removing the case from its docket.

Sudan argued at the United Nations' highest court that the UAE was breaching the Genocide Convention by arming paramilitary groups in Darfur. However, the UAE contended that the case lacked merit. The court, agreeing with the UAE, voted 14-to-two against Sudan's demand for urgent measures to stop alleged genocidal acts targeting the Masalit tribe.

Reem Ketait, the UAE's deputy assistant minister for political affairs, welcomed the decision. She stated, "This decision affirms the baselessness of Sudan's claims. The UAE is not responsible for the chaos in Sudan; the atrocities are well-documented as the actions of the warring factions."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025