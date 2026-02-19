U.S. Sanctions Sudanese Commanders Amid Genocide Allegations
The United States has sanctioned three commanders of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces for their involvement in the 18-month siege and capture of al-Fashir. An independent UN probe has reported that the mass killings during the capture have signs of genocide, raising international concerns.
The United States has taken decisive action by imposing sanctions on three commanders of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces. These sanctions are in response to the commanders' roles in the prolonged siege and eventual capture of the city of al-Fashir, according to an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday.
The situation has drawn significant international attention, not only because of the strategic importance of al-Fashir but also due to the grave human rights violations reported during the conflict. An independent report by the United Nations has highlighted the mass killings of non-Arab communities during the capture, suggesting that these acts bear the characteristics of genocide.
The findings of the UN probe have intensified global scrutiny and pressure on Sudan's transitional military government, urging immediate action to address these human rights abuses and bring those responsible to justice.
