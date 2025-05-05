Shashi Tharoor Calls for Pragmatic Approach on Deportation of Pakistanis
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor advocates for a case-by-case approach towards deporting Pakistanis, highlighting the complexities of individual circumstances. Speaking at a business event, Tharoor discussed the impact on families and called for political cooperation over the Vizhinjam port construction. He emphasized prioritizing development and national security over political differences.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has urged a more nuanced approach to the deportation of Pakistani nationals, suggesting that decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis. Highlighting human stories, Tharoor pointed out how some individuals face unique challenges, such as mixed-nationality families.
Addressing the issue at a business excellence award function in Thiruvananthapuram, he underscored the need for governments to consider individual merits when determining deportation cases. His comments come in the wake of the BJP's demands for immediate deportation of Pakistani nationals from Kerala.
Separately, Tharoor spoke on the Vizhinjam port construction, emphasizing the importance of bipartisan cooperation for state development. He highlighted the project's progression through different administrations, reiterating his belief in prioritizing people's welfare and national security over political rivalries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
