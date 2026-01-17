Congress Discusses Power-Sharing Plans with DMK Amidst Tamil Nadu Election Talks

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders have raised demands for a power-sharing agreement with the DMK as elections approach, prompting a strategic meeting to discuss the issue.

During the session led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi, the party emphasized the importance of discipline and unity among its members.

While no decision has been finalized, the leadership acknowledged concerns and will consider an approach that aligns with both party ideology and the interests of Tamil Nadu voters.

