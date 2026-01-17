Left Menu

Congress Discusses Power-Sharing Plans with DMK Amidst Tamil Nadu Election Talks

Amid calls from certain Tamil Nadu Congress leaders for a power-sharing arrangement with the DMK in upcoming state elections, the party held a strategic meeting to consider these demands. Key leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will decide on future election strategies while urging party members to maintain discipline.

  • India

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders have raised demands for a power-sharing agreement with the DMK as elections approach, prompting a strategic meeting to discuss the issue.

During the session led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi, the party emphasized the importance of discipline and unity among its members.

While no decision has been finalized, the leadership acknowledged concerns and will consider an approach that aligns with both party ideology and the interests of Tamil Nadu voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

