Tragic Leap: Auto Driver's Final Fate in the Yamuna

An auto driver in Delhi, named Sohan Singh Nagi, jumped into the Yamuna River following an argument with his passenger, Tara Devi. The incident took place near the Geeta Colony flyover and was witnessed by a passerby, leading to a police investigation. The cause of the disagreement remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Sohan Singh Nagi, a 49-year-old auto driver, leaped into Delhi's Yamuna River after a dispute with his landlady, Tara Devi. The incident unfolded at 5:35 am on Sunday near the Geeta Colony flyover.

According to authorities, Nagi halted his vehicle and made the desperate jump following an intense argument with Tara Devi. Emergency teams, coordinated by local police, swiftly commenced a search operation, though the driver's body remains untraced at this time.

A passerby, Rahul Kumar, witnessed the shocking moment and promptly alerted police. Investigators are currently probing the circumstances that led to this extreme act, with a case registered and further inquiry ongoing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

