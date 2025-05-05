Tragic Leap: Auto Driver's Final Fate in the Yamuna

In a tragic turn of events, Sohan Singh Nagi, a 49-year-old auto driver, leaped into Delhi's Yamuna River after a dispute with his landlady, Tara Devi. The incident unfolded at 5:35 am on Sunday near the Geeta Colony flyover.

According to authorities, Nagi halted his vehicle and made the desperate jump following an intense argument with Tara Devi. Emergency teams, coordinated by local police, swiftly commenced a search operation, though the driver's body remains untraced at this time.

A passerby, Rahul Kumar, witnessed the shocking moment and promptly alerted police. Investigators are currently probing the circumstances that led to this extreme act, with a case registered and further inquiry ongoing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

