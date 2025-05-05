NCW Demands Justice: Allegations of Police Harassment in Bengal Violence

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has responded to a troubling letter from the widows of two men who were victims of recent religious violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, which alleges police harassment and coercion.

The NCW, describing the widows' plea as 'heart-wrenching,' stated that Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das lost their lives in communal clashes. The widows, presently in hiding, cite being intimidated and coerced into political participation instead of receiving protection, which they found to be an insensitive demand.

The complaint details how male police officers allegedly invaded their temporary Kolkata shelter without appropriate legal documents or female personnel, causing property damage and attempting detention. This incident, they claim, violated their dignity and safety. NCW has requested an urgent report from West Bengal's Director General of Police and plans a hearing on May 9 in New Delhi to address these allegations.

